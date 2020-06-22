Huge News: Dubai Will Welcome Tourists Back On July 7

UAE skies will open up once more.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management issued updated travel rules for returning UAE residents, citizens, residents who wish to travel abroad AND international tourists.

Dubai will welcome tourists from 7 July 2020; tourists will be required to present a recent COVID-19 negative certificate OF undergo testing at Dubai airports.

Dubai will welcome returning residents from tomorrow, citizens and residents permitted to travel overseas from 23 June 2020.

Along with in-depth travel procedures, Dubai Media office highlighted key points

Dubai to welcome returning residents from today

Citizens and residents permitted to travel overseas from 23 June 2020.

Dubai to welcome tourists from 7 July 2020; tourists will be required to present RECENT COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports

COVID-19 positive cases will be isolated for 14 days

Airlines have the right to prevent passengers from boarding if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms

International health insurance, COVID-19 test and completed Health Declaration Form are mandatory for tourists visiting Dubai

Returning residents will have to follow certain protocols

Residents holding Dubai-issued visas are permitted to return to the emirate by pre-booking flights on any airline on the condition that they obtain an approval coordinated between the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) and the airline.

Residents must fill a ‘Health Declaration Form’ before embarking on their journey to confirm they do not have COVID-19 symptoms. The airline has the right to refuse boarding if passengers display any symptoms of COVID-19.

Upon arrival at Dubai airports, all residents will have to undergo a PCR test to screen them for COVID-19. Residents should register their complete details in the COVID-19 DXB smart app available online on arrival and before leaving the terminal.

Residents entering Dubai should not leave their house until they receive their COVID-19 test result. If they test positive, they will have to home isolate themselves for 14 days.

Residents sharing homes or living in high-density housing facilities will be isolated at an institutional facility if they test positive. The resident’s employer should make arrangements for the isolation facility in accordance with guidelines approved by the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre or bear the costs of a paid isolation facility provided by the government.

Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, and follow-up of @HamdanMohammed Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces new air travel protocols for #Dubai citizens, residents and visitors. pic.twitter.com/UZmT8UBwXs — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 21, 2020

International tourists travelling to Dubai must adhere to the following guidelines

International tourists travelling by air to Dubai must ensure they meet all requirements for entry to the UAE.

Downloading the COVID-19 DXB app and registering their details on it are critically important since it facilitates easy coordination and communication with health authorities if they experience COVID-19 symptoms. In addition to filling the ‘Health Declaration Form’ before embarking, they should ensure they have a valid health insurance in order to enter the country. The airline has the right to refuse boarding at the airport of departure if they display any COVID-19 symptoms.

Tourists must do a PCR test with a maximum validity of four days (96 hours) ahead of the date of departure. They will be required to show proof of not being infected with the virus on arrival at Dubai airports. If they cannot provide proof, they will undergo a PCR test at the airport.

All arrivals will be subject to thermal screenings. If a traveller is suspected to have COVID-19 symptoms, Dubai airports have the right to re-test to ensure the tourist is free of the virus. It is mandatory for tourists who test positive for COVID-19 to register their details on the COVID-19 DXB app and isolate themselves at an institutional facility provided by the government for 14 days at their own expense.

All positive COVID-19 cases should strictly adhere to the measures outlined by the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre.

Cabin baggage is not permitted, you can get yourself this multi-compartment and Convertable Shoulder Laptop Bag, to store all your in-flight essentials when travelling back home

You WILL be permitted to carry your laptop, handbag, briefcase and baby items with you during the flight.

See it here for AED 139.00.

Breeze through luggage collection with this chic brown soft-case matchy Magellan Trolley, 4-piece Luggage Set!

Buy the 4-piece set from Amazon for AED 708.39.