Dubai Balconies Erupted In Huge Cheers During Last Night’s Lightning Show
COVID-19 has clogged up news feeds all weekend, and it seems like there was only one thing capable of drawing attention in another direction.
A storm unlike we’ve seen in some time.
And last night was just that. A lightning shower that wouldn’t quit, ‘golfball size hailstones’ and to add to the magic, Dubai residents congregated on balconies across the city in a syndicated effort to thank all the healthcare heroes working during this time.
A Dubai resident sent the call out, not knowing the electric storm was coming
Tonight 9 pm 👏🏻 #Dubai #UAE pic.twitter.com/LrLJJCuiUu
— Nicola Ellegaard (@banafsaji) March 21, 2020
And just after 8pm, the showers came with ‘golf ball hailstones’ – this was not the average storm
I am dreading seeing my car in the morning. Golf ball hailstones lashing our villa in #Dubai@lovindubai pic.twitter.com/d3EINLfDxP
— Catboy – Radio Bloke (@Catboy92) March 21, 2020
The thunderous showers stopped visibility, but amongst the showers, something awesome happened
A chorus of cheers and whoops took over
‘We welcomed a storm and celebrated the healthcare workers at the same time’
And the city came together – truly amazing!
مع التزام الناس المنازل في #دبي بسبب #فيروس_كورونا هناك مشاعر فرح بالمطر والبرد عبروا عنها من شرفات منازلهم .. pic.twitter.com/wWAGdFqoEE
— نايف الأحمري (@Nayef_tv) March 21, 2020
Expect rain and strong wind throughout the day
#Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/6mOYlxF4P2
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) March 22, 2020