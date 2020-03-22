Dubai Balconies Erupted In Huge Cheers During Last Night’s Lightning Show

د . إAEDSRر . س

COVID-19 has clogged up news feeds all weekend, and it seems like there was only one thing capable of drawing attention in another direction.

A storm unlike we’ve seen in some time.

And last night was just that. A lightning shower that wouldn’t quit, ‘golfball size hailstones’ and to add to the magic, Dubai residents congregated on balconies across the city in a syndicated effort to thank all the healthcare heroes working during this time.

A Dubai resident sent the call out, not knowing the electric storm was coming

And just after 8pm, the showers came with ‘golf ball hailstones’ – this was not the average storm

The thunderous showers stopped visibility, but amongst the showers, something awesome happened

A chorus of cheers and whoops took over

‘We welcomed a storm and celebrated the healthcare workers at the same time’

And the city came together – truly amazing!

Expect rain and strong wind throughout the day

