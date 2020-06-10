A Top Dubai Gym Distances Itself From CrossFit Brand After Racially Insensitive Statements

One of Dubai’s most popular CrossFit gyms has cut ties with the brand, following racially insensitive tweets.

The backstory: The former CrossFit CEO (he resigned in the wake of the controversy) and creator Greg Glassman joined a Twitter conversation this weekend. Responding to a statement from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation which read “racism is a critical public health issue that demands a response”, Glassman tweeted “It’s FLOYD-19”.

It's FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

His response was related to the brutal and public killing of George Floyd which ignited a global movement to end racism

He went on to add, “Your failed model quarantined us and now you’re going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd’s brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is ‘accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.’ Thanks!’”

What do you need to know about CrossFit? It’s a branded workout created by Greg Glassman which was, until recently, supported by Reebok and thousands of affiliated gyms worldwide.

The insensitive remark caused major brands like Reebok to pull partnerships, and gyms around the world have distanced themselves from the brand. And now, one of the UAE’s biggest CrossFit gyms, Inner Fight, has spoken out.