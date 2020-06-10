A Top Dubai Gym Distances Itself From CrossFit Brand After Racially Insensitive Statements
One of Dubai’s most popular CrossFit gyms has cut ties with the brand, following racially insensitive tweets.
The backstory: The former CrossFit CEO (he resigned in the wake of the controversy) and creator Greg Glassman joined a Twitter conversation this weekend. Responding to a statement from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation which read “racism is a critical public health issue that demands a response”, Glassman tweeted “It’s FLOYD-19”.
It's FLOYD-19.
His response was related to the brutal and public killing of George Floyd which ignited a global movement to end racism
He went on to add, “Your failed model quarantined us and now you’re going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd’s brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is ‘accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.’ Thanks!’”
What do you need to know about CrossFit? It’s a branded workout created by Greg Glassman which was, until recently, supported by Reebok and thousands of affiliated gyms worldwide.
The insensitive remark caused major brands like Reebok to pull partnerships, and gyms around the world have distanced themselves from the brand. And now, one of the UAE’s biggest CrossFit gyms, Inner Fight, has spoken out.
“In the last 48 hours, we have seen a statement from the CEO of CrossFit that we neither support nor agree with”
Marcus Smith, the owner of Inner Fight, acknowledged the huge growth of community-based fitness over the last 15 year, driven by the brand which for some has brought great opportunities, relationships and memories. But following Saturday’s tweets, Inner Fight will now end its affiliation with the brand.
“In the last 45 hours, we have seen a statement from the CEO of CrossFit that we neither support nor agree with, after eight years as an affiliate, we shall not be taking that relationship forward. we’ll continue to focus on what’s important to us and to you…
Despite an apology, brands are continuing to end partnerships
Other Dubai CrossFit gyms including Vogue Fitness has also ended their affiliation agreements, which means stopping the AED11,000 annual payments per year, (as well as giving up rights to use CrossFit branding) as well as further cash per year per CrossFit coach, have also been pulled.
.@CrossFitCEO: "I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday.
My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake.
