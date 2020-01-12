This Is Everything You Need To Know About DDF Tennis Championships 2020

Tennis fans keep reading.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship 2020 starts next month and the excitement is REAL!

Interesting matches with top talent are expected at this year’s championship and tickets are already on sale – get ’em here.

This tournament celebrates the 20thanniversary of the WTA event and there are three talented women competing for the trophy.

US open winner Bianca Andreescu, defending Dubai champion Belinda Bencic and Kiki Bertens.

This year features the strongest line up yet, including Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic, of course!