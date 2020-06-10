Dubai Entrepreneur Gives Away A Free Apartment And Pays Rent For Unemployed People

The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every industry around the world. There have been mass layoffs or major salary cuts in almost every office. People affected by the economic impact of COVID-19 have exhausted all their resources trying to pay their bills and rent and are still behind. At a time like this, you wish there was someone to lend you a helping hand. WELL *POOF* enter Simon Kennedy.

Simon offered a free apartment for people currently unemployed looking for new jobs Simon Kennedy is the co-founder and CEO of rental management company Kennedy Towers. Last week, Simon posted a video on LinkedIn offering one of his company’s studio apartments free for two months. Kennedy said all he asks from in return is to use those two months to improve your situation. In the video, Simon said in order to qualify for the apartment, participants sent short videos on Linkedin and Instagram explaining how they will use those two months to change their life around.

Kennedy helped a couple who both lost their jobs due to COVID-19 The response from Simon’s video was overwhelming, from the stories he heard and the kind comments. On June 7, he opened the apartment to a young couple from South Africa. They sold everything to move to Dubai in February but lost their jobs due to COVID-19. The couple was on their last legs financially. They were already in the process of finding new positions, but their new apartment will provide stability for now while they secure jobs.

Not only that, but he also offered to pay the rent of other applicants Simon only had one apartment vacant and was moved by the stories of many applicants. He met all of them around Dubai and covered their rent for the same period. Kennedy encourages more Dubai landlords and businesses to contribute in whatever way possible. We need more people like Simon!

Simon’s DM’s were flooded with people sharing their stories and asking for help