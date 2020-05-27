100% Of The Dubai Government Work Force Will Be Back In The Office On June 14

100% of Dubai government workforce are permitted to resume work at offices in Dubai from June 14.

‘Today we approved a decision that allows 50% of Dubai government employees to resume work at offices from Sunday, May 31, and 100% from June 14, 2020, as we continue our gradual return to normal life with intensified precautionary measures.”

Dubai’s Crown Prince noted the Dubai government has proven its capabilities to work remotely, adding that none of the vital sectors were affected. 50% of office capacity is permitted to resume from May 31, followed by 100% on June 14.

According to an updated list of guidelines issued by Dubai Economy for the reopening of businesses and commercial activities, offices in the emirate can resume normal operating hours from Wednesday, May 27.

From the previous limited capacity level of 30%, offices in Dubai will now be able to increase their workforce and client occupancy to 50% in common areas and within the office premises.⁣