100% Of The Dubai Government Work Force Will Be Back In The Office On June 14
100% of Dubai government workforce are permitted to resume work at offices in Dubai from June 14.
‘Today we approved a decision that allows 50% of Dubai government employees to resume work at offices from Sunday, May 31, and 100% from June 14, 2020, as we continue our gradual return to normal life with intensified precautionary measures.”
Dubai’s Crown Prince noted the Dubai government has proven its capabilities to work remotely, adding that none of the vital sectors were affected. 50% of office capacity is permitted to resume from May 31, followed by 100% on June 14.
Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, today we approved a decision that allows 50% of Dubai government employees to resume work at offices from Sunday, May 31, and 100% from June 14, 2020, as we continue our gradual return to normal life with intensified precautionary measures.
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 27, 2020
In the past months, the Dubai gov’t has proven its full capability to work remotely, within smart environments that rely on highly efficient technologies & infrastructure. None of the vital services were affected despite the precautionary measures & movement restrictions imposed.
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 27, 2020
Our investments in the future paid off sooner than expected. It is reassuring to know we’re heading in the right direction. Now, we’re encouraged to redouble efforts, to accelerate our digital transformation for Dubai to become a model smart city, forever exceeding expectations.
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 27, 2020
LISTEN: Dubai Reopens: Cinemas, Gyms, Entertainment Centres And Business Activity Resume Today
Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami
READ: Offices In Dubai Can Now Work With 50% Capacity
According to an updated list of guidelines issued by Dubai Economy for the reopening of businesses and commercial activities, offices in the emirate can resume normal operating hours from Wednesday, May 27.
From the previous limited capacity level of 30%, offices in Dubai will now be able to increase their workforce and client occupancy to 50% in common areas and within the office premises.
Also, all elevators in the building must have a clear set of markings on the floor that indicate gaps for social distancing.
Residents are being reminded to commute safely and to continue to follow the precautionary measures of personal hygiene to maintain their health and safety when out in public
If you’ve run out of disposable masks or are looking for quality reusable masks to avoid being fined AED 3,000, then check these out:
1. A pack of 50 three-layer disposable medical face masks for AED 37.96.
2. Advance reusable face mask, suitable for when you go running or cycling for AED 122.00.
3. Pack of 8 adjustable and slightly more affordable reusable face masks with breathing filters and earloops, for AED 70.00.