“Like A War Zone But Instead Of Deafening Gunshots The Patients’ Loud Coughs Reverberated” – A Dubai Health Worker’s Story

We’re living in a pandemic, but for the majority who have been working from home for two months, you might forget the invisible enemy still looms.

Does the threat of the virus feel real to you? Are you following the instructions laid out by UAE Government, who overnight increased fines due to ‘irresponsible’ and ‘reckless’ behaviour by certain individuals?

A harrowing report, direct from a COVID-19 nurse working at Rashid Hospital is a must-read, so we can truly understand what Dubai health workers are facing on the front line each and every day. Thank you to Tim Escusa, a Dubai health worker, for sharing your story.