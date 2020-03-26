د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Dubai Residents Came Together (Apart) For This City’s Amazing Healthcare Workers

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Dubai came through to support healthcare workers on Tuesday evening.

If you heard honking, shouting, cheering, air horns or even bagpipes ringing out across Dubai last night at 8pm, that was the sound of support.

Dubai folk took to balconies last night at 8pm for a second round of praise for the healthcare workers who are going to work every day facing a complete unknown and everyone working through COVID-19.

But not *just* praise for the MVPS’s of our community, people have been self-isolating with limited human interaction for days, if not weeks, and there was something particularly special about knowing your neighbours are there too. #wereallinthistogether

The city cheered the healthcare community

“As seen from 56 floors high in the Dubai Marina: residents cheering for medical workers, cleaners, and everyone else working through the Coronavirus”

SOUND ON! For citywide support

People stopped in their tracks to witness the whole thing unfold

View this post on Instagram

#stayhome #dubaimarina 😀

A post shared by Aziza (@aziza202079) on

A message from Dubai to healthcare workers: “Thank you”

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?