Dubai Residents Came Together (Apart) For This City’s Amazing Healthcare Workers

Dubai came through to support healthcare workers on Tuesday evening.

If you heard honking, shouting, cheering, air horns or even bagpipes ringing out across Dubai last night at 8pm, that was the sound of support.

Dubai folk took to balconies last night at 8pm for a second round of praise for the healthcare workers who are going to work every day facing a complete unknown and everyone working through COVID-19.

But not *just* praise for the MVPS’s of our community, people have been self-isolating with limited human interaction for days, if not weeks, and there was something particularly special about knowing your neighbours are there too. #wereallinthistogether

The city cheered the healthcare community