Dubai Residents Came Together (Apart) For This City’s Amazing Healthcare Workers
Dubai came through to support healthcare workers on Tuesday evening.
If you heard honking, shouting, cheering, air horns or even bagpipes ringing out across Dubai last night at 8pm, that was the sound of support.
Dubai folk took to balconies last night at 8pm for a second round of praise for the healthcare workers who are going to work every day facing a complete unknown and everyone working through COVID-19.
But not *just* praise for the MVPS’s of our community, people have been self-isolating with limited human interaction for days, if not weeks, and there was something particularly special about knowing your neighbours are there too. #wereallinthistogether
The city cheered the healthcare community
At 8pm this evening all over Dubai, residents took to their balconaies to clap and cheer the health workers on the front line during the Coronavirus outbreak. This is the second time a communal celebration has taken place, a heartwarming moment as people show their appreciation. Taken at Dubai Marina by Lovin Dubai reader @reemkendeel
“As seen from 56 floors high in the Dubai Marina: residents cheering for medical workers, cleaners, and everyone else working through the Coronavirus”
As seen from 56 floors high in the Dubai Marina: residents cheering for medical workers, cleaners, and everyone else working through the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/iMSkXEz5qG
— David Zabinsky (@DavidZabinsky) March 25, 2020
SOUND ON! For citywide support
25 марта в 20:00 все жители Эмиратов поддержали аплодисментами со своих балконов работников медицинских учреждений 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #dubaimarina #dubailife #tourguidelife #tourguideuae #uae🇦🇪 #excursion #дубай2020 #жизньвдубае #эмираты #гидымира #дубаймарина #вирус #карантин #море #мореморе