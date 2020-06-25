OOH! A Drive-In Cinema At Dubai Hills Is Opening This Thursday by Reel Cinemas

Yaaaaay!

‘Tis the season for drive-in cinemas and I cannot think of anywhere better to drive my Merc, (lol, jk, can someone give me a lift?) than a drive-in cinema set among the rolling greens of Dubai Hills Estate.

All thanks to Reel Cinemas, (the same team who created the insta-FAB drive-in at The Dubai Mall Zabeel beneath the Burj Khalifa) The Reel Drive-In Cinema opens this THURSDAY, it’s family-friendly and it sounds like an absolute blast.

Book it in and watch your favourite flicks under the stars this weekend!