OOH! A Drive-In Cinema At Dubai Hills Is Opening This Thursday by Reel Cinemas
Yaaaaay!
‘Tis the season for drive-in cinemas and I cannot think of anywhere better to drive my Merc, (lol, jk, can someone give me a lift?) than a drive-in cinema set among the rolling greens of Dubai Hills Estate.
Book your experience here now, or do it via the app here.
All thanks to Reel Cinemas, (the same team who created the insta-FAB drive-in at The Dubai Mall Zabeel beneath the Burj Khalifa) The Reel Drive-In Cinema opens this THURSDAY, it’s family-friendly and it sounds like an absolute blast.
Book it in and watch your favourite flicks under the stars this weekend!
Picture this: Movie snacks and ultimate comfort
You’ll drive to Dubai Hills Estate car park and begin your Reel Cinema Drive-in Movie experience. Theatre staff will give you a socially-distanced greeting before dishing up your favveeeeee movie snacks.
In ULTIMATE comfort (and ultimate safety!) you’ll enjoy the movie from your car in front of the MASSIVE outdoor screen and the sound is set by an FM frequency on your radio. How cool is that?!
Tickets are priced at AED170 per car, with food and drinks included as a combo meal for two; Consisting of one cheese & one salted popcorn, one ‘regular nachos’, two chocolates, two soft drinks and two water bottles. Get your tickets now on the Reel Cinemas website or through the app.
Here’s your movie schedule for this weekend
- Spider-Man: Homecoming on Thursday (25th June), 19.45pm
- The Hedgehog on Friday (26th June), 19.45pm
- Minions on Saturday (27th June), 19.45pm
- Dolittle on Sunday (28th June), 19.45pm