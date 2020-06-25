Fogging Rooms And Empty Gyms: The 10 Steps Dubai Hotels Are Following For Max Sanitisation
Dubai is well and truly opening up.
You can now visit your favourite beaches, restaurants and malls once more, as long as you’re following the correct guidelines.
Air travel is finally re-opening, but people are proceeding with caution, and the likelihood for many or us is, unless you NEED to travel in the coming months, you probably won’t.
But sticking close to home is no bad thing when you live in Dubai. A city featuring some of the world’s most iconic and luxurious hotels and resorts. And hotels in the region are stepping up, to ensure when you book your staycay, you’ll feel safe from the moment you walk through those big double doors.
From fogging every room to leaving rooms unoccupied for 48 hours, Dubai hotels have reached a whole new level of sanitisation
The 10 Things Dubai Hotels Are Doing To Get Safe Certified
The video, created in partnership with The Hotel Show, shows Media One Hotel was the first hotel in the region to get Safe Hotel Certified. Temperature checks on entry, using your phone as a door key and room fogging; here are the rules hotels must follow to get Safe Hotel Certified.
- Temperature check and registration upon entry
- Reduced check-in touchpoints and signing of health registration forms
- Elevator floor stickers and button cleaning
- You use your personal device for door key, room service, laundry, tv remote and more
- Disinfect touchpoints throughout including switches, phones, alarm clocks and handles
- Fogging the room with disinfectant
- Rooms sealed and left unoccupied for 48 hours
- Social distancing maintained at the gym through a pre-booking system and only one guest at a time
- Gym: Each machine sanitised before and after use
- Each guest must bring their own towel, water mat and bottle to the gym
