Fogging Rooms And Empty Gyms: The 10 Steps Dubai Hotels Are Following For Max Sanitisation

Dubai is well and truly opening up.

You can now visit your favourite beaches, restaurants and malls once more, as long as you’re following the correct guidelines.

Air travel is finally re-opening, but people are proceeding with caution, and the likelihood for many or us is, unless you NEED to travel in the coming months, you probably won’t.

But sticking close to home is no bad thing when you live in Dubai. A city featuring some of the world’s most iconic and luxurious hotels and resorts. And hotels in the region are stepping up, to ensure when you book your staycay, you’ll feel safe from the moment you walk through those big double doors.

From fogging every room to leaving rooms unoccupied for 48 hours, Dubai hotels have reached a whole new level of sanitisation