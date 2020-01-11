د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai International Airport Issues Warning For Passengers After Unstable Weather Last Night

If you live in Dubai then chances are that you woke up a few times in the middle of the night yesterday because of the crazy rain.

Due to the heavy rainfall that hit different parts of the region last night, roads leading up to the airport are congested and flights may be delayed.

The authorities has advised passengers to leave extra time and get to the airport a few hours before their flight in order to avoid missing their flight.

 

It is also suggested that passengers should check their flight status way in advance to plan things accordingly

