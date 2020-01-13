Game Changer: You Can Check Parking Space Availability In Dubai Mall BEFORE You Get There

د . إAEDSRر . س

If you’ve ever tried to find a parking space in Dubai Mall over the weekend, you’ll already be downloading this app.

A smart app lets you check parking space availability in Dubai Mall meaning you can plan your journey in advance, so you’ll spend LESS time searching for a parking space, which may or may not actually exist.

Updates to the Dubai Mall app means you can check parking availability

Drivers be like

On busy days, a high percentage may deter drivers from attempting to park in the mall… and this is no bad thing! You can also quickly and easily request your valet using the app – not bad!

via GIPHY

The app also features in-mall navigation (seriously useful when you’re facing into one of the world’s largest malls)

