Game Changer: You Can Check Parking Space Availability In Dubai Mall BEFORE You Get There
If you’ve ever tried to find a parking space in Dubai Mall over the weekend, you’ll already be downloading this app.
A smart app lets you check parking space availability in Dubai Mall meaning you can plan your journey in advance, so you’ll spend LESS time searching for a parking space, which may or may not actually exist.
Updates to the Dubai Mall app means you can check parking availability
Dubai Mall parking availability is now live on the app, there’s also a feature to request your car before you reach the valet area by scanning your receipt: pic.twitter.com/9DU5wSRJ5y
— A (@AmnaMalMarri) January 12, 2020
Drivers be like
On busy days, a high percentage may deter drivers from attempting to park in the mall… and this is no bad thing! You can also quickly and easily request your valet using the app – not bad!