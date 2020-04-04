The Dubai Metro And Tram Will Stop Running From Sunday

Dubai Metro and Tram services will stop running from Sunday.

The move is part of the city’s major effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Services of Dubai Tram and both Green and Red Metro lines are suspended, according to Gulf News.

An RTA representative confirmed that an official announcement is expected shortly.

The total number of COVID-19 cases is now 1,505 after 241 new cases were reported.

