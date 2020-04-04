د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The Dubai Metro And Tram Will Stop Running From Sunday

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Dubai Metro and Tram services will stop running from Sunday.

The move is part of the city’s major effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Services of Dubai Tram and both Green and Red Metro lines are suspended, according to Gulf News.

An RTA representative confirmed that an official announcement is expected shortly.

The total number of COVID-19 cases is now 1,505 after 241 new cases were reported.

READ: This Food Delivery App Is Giving Out FREE Food To All Those Dubai Residents Who’ve Recently Lost Their Jobs

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?