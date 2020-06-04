د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – June 4

Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.

30. Wahachtoni, Fadl Chaker

29. Fast Lane, Molham

28. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb (Al Saher Series Intro), Joseph Attieh

27. Chicago Freestyle (feat. Giveon), Drake

26. Zay Manty, Amr Diab

25. Ma Tghebchi Thawani, Wael Jassar

24. Toosie Slide, Drake

23. 9 Ayam (From El Brens Series), Ahmed Kamel

22. Chocolata Say7a Gowa Cake, Hassan Shakosh, Omar Kamal

21. Madi Aswad, Mohamed El Majzoub

20. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

19. Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey

18. Sour Candy, Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK

17. Enta Zaalan Meni, Eyad Tannous

16. Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

15. Stuck with U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

14. THE SCOTTS, THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi

13. Gheeb, Fadl Chaker

12. TKN, ROSALÍA & Travis Scott

11. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

10. Gharib El Hob (Intro of Forsa Tanya Series), Ramy Sabry

9. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

8. GOOBA, 6ix9ine

7. Antom Farhetna, Omantel

6. Running On My Mind, Ali Gatie

5. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh Series), El Madfaagya

4. Tasharkna Al Masir, Omantel & Fawaz Al Makki

3. Be Okay, R3HAB & HRVY

2. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt

1. Ana Lama Bhen Bjen, Amjad Jumaa

