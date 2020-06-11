د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – June 11

Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.

30. Madi Aswad, Mohamed El Majzoub

29. Sheraton, Marwan Moussa

 

28. Be Okay, R3HAB & HRVY

27. Ma Tghebchi Thawani, Wael Jassar

26. Zay Manty, Amr Diab

25. Gharib El Hob (Intro of Forsa Tanya Series), Ramy Sabry

 

24. Chocolata Say7a Gowa Cake, Hassan Shakosh, Omar Kamal

23. Haidi El Deni, Abeer Nehme

22. Wenta Maaya (feat. Cheb Khaled, Abdel Fattah Grini & Balti), Tamer Hosny

 

21. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

 

20. Chicago Freestyle (feat. Giveon), Drake

19. Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey

18. Stuck with U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

17. Gheeb, Fadl Chaker

16. Ana Weyak, Ziad Bourji

15. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh Series), El Madfaagya

14. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb (Al Saher Series Intro), Joseph Attieh

13. TKN, ROSALÍA & Travis Scott

12. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

11. Sour Candy, Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK

10. Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

9. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt

8. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

7. Enta Zaalan Meni, Eyad Tannous

6. Money In My Bank (Radio Edit), Rodge

5. Tasharkna Al Masir, Omantel & Fawaz Al Makki

4. GOOBA, 6ix9ine

3. Running On My Mind, Ali Gatie

2. Khat Ahmar, Joseph Attieh

1. Ana Lamma Bheb, Amjad Jomaa

 

Tunes are nothing with a slick sound system

Need inspo’ for a head-turner home system?

Go hard or go home with a B-E-A-utifulllll piece of equipment; the Sonos Sub The Wireless Subwoofer for Deep Bass in black.

Featuring a break-the-bank price tag of AED2,890, this is made for those with a serious interest in sound and design combined.

Latest free music anytime, anywhere on Anghami here

