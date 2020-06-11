Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – June 11
Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!
Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.
Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.
30. Madi Aswad, Mohamed El Majzoub
29. Sheraton, Marwan Moussa
28. Be Okay, R3HAB & HRVY
27. Ma Tghebchi Thawani, Wael Jassar
26. Zay Manty, Amr Diab
25. Gharib El Hob (Intro of Forsa Tanya Series), Ramy Sabry
24. Chocolata Say7a Gowa Cake, Hassan Shakosh, Omar Kamal
23. Haidi El Deni, Abeer Nehme
22. Wenta Maaya (feat. Cheb Khaled, Abdel Fattah Grini & Balti), Tamer Hosny
21. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi
20. Chicago Freestyle (feat. Giveon), Drake
19. Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey
18. Stuck with U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
17. Gheeb, Fadl Chaker
16. Ana Weyak, Ziad Bourji
15. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh Series), El Madfaagya
14. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb (Al Saher Series Intro), Joseph Attieh
13. TKN, ROSALÍA & Travis Scott
12. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh
11. Sour Candy, Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK
10. Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
9. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt
8. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh
7. Enta Zaalan Meni, Eyad Tannous
6. Money In My Bank (Radio Edit), Rodge
5. Tasharkna Al Masir, Omantel & Fawaz Al Makki
4. GOOBA, 6ix9ine
3. Running On My Mind, Ali Gatie
2. Khat Ahmar, Joseph Attieh
1. Ana Lamma Bheb, Amjad Jomaa
