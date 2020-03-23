A Man Has Been Arrested For Making Fun Of Dubai Police At A Beach This Week

د . إAEDSRر . س

Recent measures have been put in place for our safety, breaking them can land you in prison.

That’s the message from Dubai Police who arrested a European man after he posted an Instagram story on a Dubai beach, and where he ignored instruction from a police patrol vehicle and made fun of precautionary measures issued by health and official authorities.

UAE authorities have issued temporary suspensions in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, a deadly virus which recently reached pandemic status. UAE authorities are acting swiftly, introducing strict measures for our safety. Flouting instruction is punishable by UAE law.

Dubai police have arrested a man for ignoring procedure and mocking authorities

People are reminded that if you violate the regulations outlined by authorities, which are there to safeguard public health, ‘residents will be held accountable and face legal measures’

Restaurants, malls, parks and beaches are closed

Authorities urge residents to stay home, apart from necessary travel. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

