A Man Has Been Arrested For Making Fun Of Dubai Police At A Beach This Week
Recent measures have been put in place for our safety, breaking them can land you in prison.
That’s the message from Dubai Police who arrested a European man after he posted an Instagram story on a Dubai beach, and where he ignored instruction from a police patrol vehicle and made fun of precautionary measures issued by health and official authorities.
UAE authorities have issued temporary suspensions in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, a deadly virus which recently reached pandemic status. UAE authorities are acting swiftly, introducing strict measures for our safety. Flouting instruction is punishable by UAE law.
Dubai police have arrested a man for ignoring procedure and mocking authorities
. @DubaiPoliceHQ arrests a European national who posted a video on social media at a beach in Dubai, ignoring the instructions of a police patrol, while mocking precautionary measures issued by health and official authorities. pic.twitter.com/QQUoVtva1z
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 22, 2020
People are reminded that if you violate the regulations outlined by authorities, which are there to safeguard public health, ‘residents will be held accountable and face legal measures’
The General Command of the Dubai Police warns that residents must comply with the directives issued by security entities, be they local or federal. If safeguards for public health are violated, residents will be held accountable and face legal measures.
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 22, 2020
Restaurants, malls, parks and beaches are closed
Authorities urge residents to stay home, apart from necessary travel. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.
Read: UAE Malls CLOSED: Everyone Advised To Stay Home Except For “Absolute Necessity”
Read: UAE Supermarkets WILL Remain Open And Are Well Stocked