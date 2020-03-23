A Man Has Been Arrested For Making Fun Of Dubai Police At A Beach This Week

Recent measures have been put in place for our safety, breaking them can land you in prison.

That’s the message from Dubai Police who arrested a European man after he posted an Instagram story on a Dubai beach, and where he ignored instruction from a police patrol vehicle and made fun of precautionary measures issued by health and official authorities.

UAE authorities have issued temporary suspensions in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, a deadly virus which recently reached pandemic status. UAE authorities are acting swiftly, introducing strict measures for our safety. Flouting instruction is punishable by UAE law.

