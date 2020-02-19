A Kid Spontaneously Hugging A Dubai Policeman Is The Random Act Of Kindness You Need To See Today

If only we could stay kids forever… AMIRITE?

A viral video of a Dubai student has reminded us all what’s it’s like to spontaneously pay it forward after he ran toward a Dubai policeman and gave him a big hug.

Rashid who suffers from a heart disease ran towards the policeman who directs traffic in front of his school every day and the policeman responded by an affectionate hug.