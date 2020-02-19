A Kid Spontaneously Hugging A Dubai Policeman Is The Random Act Of Kindness You Need To See Today
If only we could stay kids forever… AMIRITE?
A viral video of a Dubai student has reminded us all what’s it’s like to spontaneously pay it forward after he ran toward a Dubai policeman and gave him a big hug.
ALL. THE. FEELS.
Rashid who suffers from a heart disease ran towards the policeman who directs traffic in front of his school every day and the policeman responded by an affectionate hug.
"لقطة" عفوية لطفل إماراتي تجاه رجل شرطة . . . . . "برق الإمارات" | مقطع فيديو عفوي للطفل الإماراتي راشد بدر وهو يقوم بالسلام على رجل شرطة كان ينظم حركة السير في أحد شوارع إمارة دبي، حيث يعاني راشد من مرض في القلب ودأب على السلام على رجال الأمن كل صباح أمام مدرسته كلما التقى بهم. . . . #برق_الإمارات #الشرطة #دبي #مرور #رجل #السلام #أبوظبي #الشارقة #عجمان #أم_القيوين #رأس_الخيمة #الفجيرة #قلب #مرض #عفوية #لقطة