A Dubai Inmate Serving Life For Murder Was Surprised With A Family Reunion

Dubai Police just showed compassion on a wholeeee other level.

An inmate serving a life prison sentence for murder was reunited with his son, who he had not seen in SEVEN years.

The European inmate has just one son, and armed with this knowledge, the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments at Dubai Police worked behind the scenes to arrange the surprise meeting.

Director Brigadier Ali Mohammed Al Shamali commented that the reunion was a happy moment for the family and that “Dubai Police is keen to spread happiness among inmates as a part of its humanitarian initiatives”.