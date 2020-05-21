Dubai Restaurants Will Begin Serving Alcohol Again Soon
Dubai restaurants will begin serving alcohol again soon, however, they must abide by certain precautionary measures.
Licensed restaurants will be permitted to sell alcohol after the end of the Holy Month, but it must be served directly to tables. Customers are not permitted to stand at bars and alcohol may only be served with food, according to reports.
Alcohol must be served in single-use glasses and must not be sold directly from bottles. Bars are not permitted to sell alcohol.
READ NEXT: RTA Announces New Operational Timings For All Public Transit In Dubai
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has updated the service hours of public transport, in addition to customer happiness centres, starting from Wednesday, May 20. The revised timings apply to trams, buses, marine transport, taxis and shared transport.
Dubai’s RTA shared the updated operational timings of all public transit in the city on their official Twitter, confirming that the Dubai Metro will run daily from 7am to 9pm.
To #DubaiMetro users, please be informed that effective today Wednesday, 20 May, metro operation timings will change to be from 7 AM until 9 PM, until further notice. For more information on #RTA operational timings & Services updates, click: https://t.co/HjuwpEkUXo pic.twitter.com/fgmiBrWzDV
— RTA (@rta_dubai) May 20, 2020
The timings were revised after the UAE announced that it will reintroduce the nationwide 8pm to 6am curfew, starting from Wednesday, May 20 until further notice.
The new metro timings conform to the revised nationwide curfew from 8pm to 6am (of the following day). Dubai Metro will now be operating from 7am until 9pm for the foreseeable future…
You are adviced to plan ahead and make your way to the station 30 minutes prior to your trip; to avoid any unnecessary delays.
ALSO NOTE: There is a fine of AED 3,000 for every individual who refuses to wear a mask in public places!
The AED 3,000 for not wearing a mask will also apply if you’re not wearing it correctly, which means the mask should cover your nose and mouth PROPERLY.
