These Dubai Roommates Turned Their Balcony Into A Tropical-Themed DREAM

Who needs a vacay when you’ve got inflatable pools, straw hats, water supply and… plenty of time on your hands?

Not these two creative roommates!

Lovin Dubai is asking residents to share their best videos from home, so we can keep a tab of some fun #IsolationDiaries during this challenging time, and this was the unbelievable effort that came through on Tuesday.

Savanah Delport and Wilmarie Lubbe came through! The roommates, who are both from South Africa and have been besties for ten years, were on day 20 of isolation when the idea came about.

Under lock-down, the besties rolled up their sleeves to boost the mood in their Barsha apartment

‘TROPIC LIKE IT’S HOT’ gives us serioussss balcony ‘inspo

