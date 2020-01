The unstable weather over the weekend has caused some major floods on roads due to which it seemed like schools would be closed for the next two days. The Knowledge & Human Development Authority shared a tweet that suggests, schools will be open tomorrow. The weather has toned down and the authorities have been working on road congestion problems

We've been assured that getting to school will be ok on Sunday morning. (If the situation changes, we'll let you know). 👍 pic.twitter.com/MLtU39hRux — KHDA (@KHDA) January 11, 2020

However, GEMS Wellington International School has informed all students that the school will be closed due to flood water damage