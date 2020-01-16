6 Unmissable Events Happening In Dubai This Weekend

Since last weekend basically didn’t count thanks to a serious weather wipeout, you have even more reasons to look forward to this one. From free concerts and yoga classes to your favourite Cruise and so much more, here are six events happening in Dubai this weekend you need to know about.

6.Hop onboard The Lovin Dubai Cruise for a brill Saturday brunch partaayyyy For a Saturday party look no further! This is the Lotus Mega Yacht that lives in Dubai Marina and comes complete with a pool, a cinema, a BBQ a buffet, a DJ, drinks and so much more is ready for you, your family and your mates. Tickets at AED199 -food, soft drinks

AED299 – regular brunch

AED499 – VIP brunch

Kids under 5 go free VIP brunch? Get access to the VIP area with private jacuzzi, premium drinks and bubbles The Cruise departs from Dubai Marina (next to Pier 7) and passes Atlantis, The Palm and reaches the Burj Al Arab. Dates: Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm GET YOUR TICKS NOW

5. Up your comms game with this great workshop Maha Abouelenein is a global communications expert and she’s hosting a two-day communications workshop that will cover everything from public speaking, digital reputation and writing which is guaranteed to ‘sharpen your comms game and take it to the next level’. Whatever field you’re in, this workshop will help you communicate better, develop your personal brand strategy, and improve your communication skills. Day 1 will focus on you. Day 2 will be a deep dive into PR communication, which will teach you how to be successful without an agency, how to get media coverage, the art of storytelling in a digital world and you’ll leave with a PR tool kit from the PR whizz kid herself, Maha. Spaces are limited. Sign up now. When? Friday 17 and Saturday 18

4. Jo Koy is coming to Dubai Jo Koy is coming to Dubai on January 20, 2020 and the tickets are selling fast, so be sure to get your tickets before they get sold out. The excitement is real as this is Jo Koy’s first performance in the region. As part of the Just Kidding World Tour, he’s going to come to the Coca-Cola Arena for ONE night only! And it’s all happening this MONDAY!

3. Cheese and wineeee is looking fineeee Find us a better combo. We’ll wait. There’s a new cheese and wine night in town and you’ll find it at Bull & Bear Lounge at Waldorf Astoria DIFC. The deal includes unlimited cheese (you prayed, they answered) and a bottle of house wine. The best bit about this is its available EVERY night, so if you’re ever looking for an all-in deal in a luxe hotel, this has got choo. When? Daily 7pm – 9pm How much? AED199

2. FREE yoga and FREE breakfast – but you need to use this app first It’s always good to know free classes when you’re broke.com and payday is not even close. Surkus app is free to download and it’s got free yoga classes (Body & Mind Yoga Cente) and free BREAKFAST (DailyDose café in Jumeirah) available to try throughout January. Surkus members get to try one of 10 classes completely free – all you have to do to redeem is review their experience Alternatively, you can even nab free breakfast! but you need to complete 3 tasks within the app. Intrigued? Us too. Download the app and try it now