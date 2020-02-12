BOOM! The Weekend Is HERE And You’ve Got 8 Great Events To Choose From

Valentine’s falls on Friday 14th. (Yes, in case you’ve missed the bucketload of memes, the day of lurvvvveee is almost upon us.) And whether you choose to get FULLY involved in the Hallmark holiday (just AED15k for the most extra Valentine’s in town) or, ignore it completely, you’ve got TONNES of options to choose from. So without further ado, (and the reason you’re all here)… here are 8 great things to do in Dubai this weekend. You realising you made it to another weekend

8. Hop onboard The Lovin Dubai Cruise for a brill Saturday brunch partaayyyy For a Saturday party look no further! This is the Lotus Mega Yacht that lives in Dubai Marina and comes complete with a pool, a cinema, a BBQ a buffet, a DJ, drinks and so much more is ready for you, your family and your mates. Tickets at AED199 -food, soft drinks

AED299 – regular brunch

AED499 – VIP brunch

Kids under 5 go free VIP brunch? Get access to the VIP area with private jacuzzi, premium drinks and bubbles The Cruise departs from Dubai Marina (next to Pier 7) and passes Atlantis, The Palm and reaches the Burj Al Arab. Dates: Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm GET YOUR TICKS NOW

7. Join the Dubai Cares Walk for Education 2020 A 3km walk to represent the millions of kids around the world deprived of education is taking place this Friday at Dubai Creek Park. Back for its 11th edition, this sends a message of the importance of providing children and youth safe access to school, an annual initiative by Dubai Cares. Where? Dubai Creek Park, next to Al Garhoud Bridge, Gate 2 When? Friday, February 14, 2020, registration at 8am

6. Bollyboom Valentines 2020 with Sanam & Sanah The masters of soulful music are coming to Dubai Parks & Resorts for one night only! Get your tickets now peeps. The Sanam band and Sanah will perform live for Valentine’s Day and we cannot possibly think of a better way to spend the day of hearts. When? Friday, 14 How much? AED99. Get your tickets here

5. Catboy & Lorra’s hosting The Big Dubai Anti-Valentine’s quiz at Reform Social and Grill Say “I hate Valentine’s” with a competitive quiz happening tonight at Reform Social and Grill. It’s mates before dates, at this fun quiz. Expect challenges, bevvies and the delish-British grub the venue is famous for. When? Wednesday, Feb 12 from 7pm How much? AED150 redeemable on food and drinks

4. Bring bae or your BFF for a free ride at Motion Cycling An alternative date idea, members of Motion can bring their mates, (or dates!) for a free ride throughout the weekend. When? February 13 – 16 Where? MOTION Cycling, The Oberoi Hotel, 18th Floor, Business Bay Register here

3. A free community yoga class this Saturday at Secret Beach Join other yogis for a Vinyasa yoga class this Saturday at 5pm in Sufooh, Secret Beach. The style of the class promises to be flowy and energetic and all participants are asked to bring a mat, towel and bottle of water.

2. Valentine’s Day is upon us and Jumeirah has got you with 6 VERY ‘Dubai’ options Whisk yourself to the waterways of the Madinat, stroll through the Al Naseem, and arrive at at a beachfront resto or dine in the heart of Downtown. These and so many more great options available with Jumeirah this Valentine’s. Read about them here.