Can Sofia Kenin Continue Her Winning Streak In Dubai After A Blazing Victory At The Australian Open?
Two weeks of great tennis is taking shape thanks to an ALL-STAR lineup at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
You’ve heard the men’s lineup, (it’s sold out!) but it’s the ladies roster that actually deserves your attention.
Fresh from a smashing win at the Australian Open, all eyes will be on 21-year-old Sofia Kenin (who started the Aus open as world No. 37 and is now world No. 7!). She might face world number No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, Belinda Bencic who is back to defend her Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship title, or even reigning Grand Slam champs, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu.
Women’s tennis is anybody’s game right now, and Dubai’s women’s line-up is the who’s-who of players who’ve played a consistently good game in 2019 and into 2020!
It’s anyone’s game…and the best place to be? In the stands!
The women’s game is wide-open and it’s looking for a new star
Fans love a hero. And gone are the days the Williams’ sisters reigned supreme, a slot for a tennis star is there for the taking.
Australians in Dubai will, of course, flock to support World Number 1. Ashleigh Barty.
The US has a player to back; after a huge victory in Aus (her first Grand Slam title!) Sofia Kenin has much to prove as once again she goes up against the world’s best.
Swiss players Belinda Bencic and Roger Federer shared a proud moment for their nation in 2019 – with both players taking home gold at the DDF tennis, and no doubt eyes will be firmly on the prize again for 2020.
This is the tournament that’s brought the tennis greats to Dubai’s grass stage
Debuting in 1993, over two decades of tennis has seen the world’s greatest including Justine Henin, Lindsay Davenport, Elena Dementieva and Venus Williams play in Dubai.
And now as a tournament that offers equal prize money to both men and women, this year the line-up includes a host of the world’s top-seeded players including Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Kiki Bertens and more.
See the full list of WTA players here.
The important bits
Dubai Duty Free Tennis runs from February 17 – 29
