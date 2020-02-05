Can Sofia Kenin Continue Her Winning Streak In Dubai After A Blazing Victory At The Australian Open?

Two weeks of great tennis is taking shape thanks to an ALL-STAR lineup at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

You’ve heard the men’s lineup, (it’s sold out!) but it’s the ladies roster that actually deserves your attention.

Fresh from a smashing win at the Australian Open, all eyes will be on 21-year-old Sofia Kenin (who started the Aus open as world No. 37 and is now world No. 7!). She might face world number No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, Belinda Bencic who is back to defend her Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship title, or even reigning Grand Slam champs, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu.

Kicking off on February 17 until February 22, tickets available here now.

Women’s tennis is anybody’s game right now, and Dubai’s women’s line-up is the who’s-who of players who’ve played a consistently good game in 2019 and into 2020!

It’s anyone’s game…and the best place to be? In the stands!