Confirmed: Dubai World Cup Is Postponed Until Next Year To Limit COVID-19

It had previously been announced Dubai World Cup would go ahead with limited attendees, however now officials have confirmed the race is officially postponed until next year.

The decision was taken to “safeguard the health of all participants, the higher organising committee of the Dubai World Cup 2020 has decided to postpone 25th edition of the global tournament to next year.”

Dubai World Cup postponed: Dubai Media Office confirmed the news this evening

