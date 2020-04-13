3 Reasons Why Getting Immune-Boostin’ Healthy Meals Delivered Makes So Much Sense

Yes, we’re all working from home and doing our part to help flatten the COVID-19 curve. But are you looking after yourself? Staying home and safe is one thing, but are you staying healthy? If you want a no-fuss way to ensure you’re getting the right nutrients and staying fit, Eat Clean has got you covered with 6 immune-boosting healthy meal plan options. The meals are delivered to your door daily and will guarantee you’ve ticked healthy food off your checklist for the day. Featuring superfoods in their meals for optimal nutrition, all plans are also customized to your needs based on your goals: whether you want to lose weight with their low-calorie plans, maintain a healthy weight with their lean plans or build some healthy mass with their build-up plans. Handy! Nutrient filled healthy meal plans start from AED750 a week These plans include one breakfast, two main meals and two snacks a day with a range of between 1,100 to 2,500 calories a day, for five days a week. You can choose between a regular fitness plan, a pescatarian plan or 100% vegan plan! The prices range from AED750 to AED1,020 a week depending on the number of calories per day and the type of plan you choose; you can see all their options here. Get a 15% discount using code: LOVINHEALTH to save up to AED555 off! 3 reasons why home delivery plans make total sense RN

1. Boosting your immunity will help to fight diseases

Top health bodies including the World Health Organisation can wax lyrical about how important it is for us to stay healthy right now. But how do you do it if you’re confined between the four walls of your home? Well, one of the key things you can do is fuel your body with the right nutrients. Your diet is something you CAN control, so filling up on superfoods guarantees to get you on track for a healthy day!

2. Getting healthy meals delivered to your home daily is handy.com

Anyone who’s had a regular meal plan will tell you how SUPER convenient it is. You won’t know yourself with all the time you save; no more figuring out in advance what to cook, no more time wasted in the kitchen prepping and no more big clean up. Take our advice, try it for a month and consider yourself hooked!

3. It’s a safe bet

Right now, we’re being asked to stay home, apart from essential trips, like necessary trips to the supermarket. Choosing a meal delivery means there’s no need for supermarket trips, no need to sort out a permit, and you can forget about all the precautionary measures you need to take, like sorting gloves and a facemask.

It’s worth noting, Eat Clean follows strict hygiene practices for all deliveries

The deliveries are contactless; the cooler bag will simply be left at your door every morning at 6am. The kitchen uses strict measures to prevent COVID-19 contamination and they work with trusted suppliers, to ensure the use of clean and safe ingredients.

The important bits:

If you have any questions, you can reach Eat Clean via whatsapp 050 376 6989 or email info@eatcleanme.com