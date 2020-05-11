The Eid Al Fitr Holidays Have Been Announced For The Public Sector

The Eid Al Fitr holiday has been announced for the public sector.

The official account of the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources tweeted today that the holiday will run from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, which will be marked by a long weekend break for the public sector.

Eid will begin on Friday, May 22

The exact dates will be based on moon-sighting and announced nearer the time

