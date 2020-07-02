Emirates Has Resumed Its Services To Cater For Its Premium Passengers

Emirates is going to serve their premium customers again despite the current travel situation. The services they can enjoy include the airline’s driver service and airport lounge.

The restart of this service is considerate of the full health and safety protocols. The international airline has setup quite a comprehensive range of measures to ensure their customers and employees have the most safest journey’s possible.

To begin with, Emirates has opened the one lounge in Terminal 3 Concourse B in the Dubai International Airport [DXB]. This lounge will cater to First Class, Business Class, and Emirates Skywards members. Further lounges are set to open in Dubai along with more to open around the world in the next few months.