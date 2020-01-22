An Emirati Has Generously Donated AED500,000 To Free Prisoners In Dubai

Prisoners in the UAE can find themselves stranded, unable to afford the debts they owe, so a kind-hearted Emirati has donated AED500,000 to help.

Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem donated a total of AED506,053 which means 10 inmates with mounting debts can go free, according to Dubai Police.

Brigadier Marwan Abdul Kareem Julfar, Acting Director of the Correctional and Punitive Institutions at Dubai Police commended the action, stating contributions like this establish social solidarity and contribute to the development and social objectives of the UAE. He also expressed hope that the action would be an inspiration for others to be part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts. Do you hear?! If you got it, dig deep!

Dubai Police shared the news, and people were blown away by the kindness