BREAKING: Entry To Abu Dhabi Is Permitted IF You Can Provide A Negative Covid-19 Test

Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced the latest requirements for entry to Abu Dhabi.

Entry to Abu Dhabi is now permitted for all those who have received negative test results within the previous 48 hours.

You’ll need to be able to show the results via the Al Hosn App, or text message from any hospital or any screening centre in the UAE that is affiliated to the National Screening Programme. The movement of mail and all types of goods is exempted, according to the announcement.

Abu Dhabi: Entry restrictions ease slightly