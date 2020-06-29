BREAKING: Entry To Abu Dhabi Is Permitted IF You Can Provide A Negative Covid-19 Test
Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced the latest requirements for entry to Abu Dhabi.
Entry to Abu Dhabi is now permitted for all those who have received negative test results within the previous 48 hours.
You’ll need to be able to show the results via the Al Hosn App, or text message from any hospital or any screening centre in the UAE that is affiliated to the National Screening Programme. The movement of mail and all types of goods is exempted, according to the announcement.
Abu Dhabi: Entry restrictions ease slightly
This latest update follows the positive results in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the emirate
The announcement also reminded the public to continue to adhere to all precautionary measures, including wearing masks and observing physical distancing inside vehicles. The entry of non-Abu Dhabi-based workers is still prohibited.