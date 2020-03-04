BREAKING: Etihad Crew Allegedly Asked To Take Paid Leave

د . إAEDSRر . س

Etihad cabin crew have been asked to take paid leave breaks from April 6 until May 5, according to Reuters.

An internal email shared with the crew did not offer a reason for the unexpected offer, however, the report added, the email did suggest the time was, ‘a great opportunity to take some time out or rest, relax and celebrate with family and friends. Leave slots will be available … in blocks of six, 12, or 18 days.”

Reuters added that Etihad denied the email was sent. Lovin Dubai has contacted the airline for comment.

Etihad, along with all other UAE airlines had previously cancelled flights to China (excluding Beijing) and Iran (excluding Tehran)

UAE airlines will be feeling a slump in revenue after precautionary measure forced airlines to cancel major flight routes due to a growing Covid-19 outbreak.

