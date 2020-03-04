BREAKING: Etihad Crew Allegedly Asked To Take Paid Leave

Etihad cabin crew have been asked to take paid leave breaks from April 6 until May 5, according to Reuters.

An internal email shared with the crew did not offer a reason for the unexpected offer, however, the report added, the email did suggest the time was, ‘a great opportunity to take some time out or rest, relax and celebrate with family and friends. Leave slots will be available … in blocks of six, 12, or 18 days.”

Reuters added that Etihad denied the email was sent. Lovin Dubai has contacted the airline for comment.