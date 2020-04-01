Expats Singing The National Anthem Made MBZ Shed A Tear

Expats singing the UAE National Anthem brought tears to the eyes of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces addressed a team via a video call regarding the latest developments of the fight against COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

In it, he expressed sincere gratitude to UAE authorities and all workers for playing their part with dignity and added that ex-pats who sang the UAE National Anthem on social media brought tears to his eyes. He summarised his gratitude to residents, stating that we’ll get through this time together.

If feels like at times like these, national pride only grows stronger.