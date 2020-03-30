د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: EXPO 2020 Is Likely To Be Postponed

EXPO 2020 is likely to be postponed.

An announcement is expected to come, following rumours circulating in the last number of days. If EXPO postpones it follows in the footsteps of other major events taking the initiative to delay including the Tokyo Olympics, Cannes Film Festival, Coachella, and the World Athletics Indoor Championships, as the world works together to fight COVID-19.

A statement from Reem Al Hashimy, director general at Expo 2020 Duba via the National said the event is exploring “the possibility of a one year delay to the opening of Expo 2020″. A final decision can only be made by the BIE and the general assembly of nations.”

EXPO was expected to begin on October 20, 2020 and run for six months

