د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Welcome To Dubai’s Private ‘Fame Park’ Which Hosts Celebs From All Over The World

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Messi, Mariah, Anthony Joshua, Blac Chyna, Ne-YO, Jason Derulo… what do they all have in common? (Apart from being rich and famous, obvs.)

They’ve all visited Fame Park in Dubai.

‘Not open to the public’, Fame Park is an exotic animal farm, owned by Emirati Entrepreneur Saif Ahmad Belhasa, which is a revolving door for celebs when they visit the UAE.

Just this week, for instance, Rob Kardashian’s ex-Blac Chyna, along with footballers Jesse Lingard, Alexander Iwobi and more added to the incredibly long line of celebs who’ve already visited the farm.

Blac Chyna fed giraffes with Saif Belhasa by her side

Jesse Lingard looked in AWE as he made his way around the unique park

Ready for his close up DJ Snake was not gonna miss this op

And yup… there’s Messi!

Read: 15 International Celebrities Who Visited This Dubai Family’s Well-Known Private Farm This Year

Click play below to listen to Dubai’s top trending stories in bite-size format!

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?