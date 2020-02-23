Welcome To Dubai’s Private ‘Fame Park’ Which Hosts Celebs From All Over The World
Messi, Mariah, Anthony Joshua, Blac Chyna, Ne-YO, Jason Derulo… what do they all have in common? (Apart from being rich and famous, obvs.)
They’ve all visited Fame Park in Dubai.
‘Not open to the public’, Fame Park is an exotic animal farm, owned by Emirati Entrepreneur Saif Ahmad Belhasa, which is a revolving door for celebs when they visit the UAE.
Just this week, for instance, Rob Kardashian’s ex-Blac Chyna, along with footballers Jesse Lingard, Alexander Iwobi and more added to the incredibly long line of celebs who’ve already visited the farm.
Blac Chyna fed giraffes with Saif Belhasa by her side
Jesse Lingard looked in AWE as he made his way around the unique park
