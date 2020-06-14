Only In Dubai! WIN A Father’s Day SLEEPOVER At Dubai Aquarium in The Dubai Mall

The phrase ‘only in Dubai’ might be overused, but this competition has seriousssss ‘only in Dubai’ vibes.

Created by Dubai Aquarium & Under Water Zoo, in partnership with Ethan Allen, this is a TRUE one-of-a-kind experience where two lucky winners will sleep beneath the inky-blue waterways of Dubai Aquarium. Not only that, the high-quality furniture chain Ethan Allen is also setting up the grand abode for father and son to rest your heads… and thereby creating the ULTIMATE sleeping location, that will legit blow your socks off.

To enter: Simply tell us WHY you want to win, in the comment section of this post