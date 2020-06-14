Only In Dubai! WIN A Father’s Day SLEEPOVER At Dubai Aquarium in The Dubai Mall
The phrase ‘only in Dubai’ might be overused, but this competition has seriousssss ‘only in Dubai’ vibes.
Created by Dubai Aquarium & Under Water Zoo, in partnership with Ethan Allen, this is a TRUE one-of-a-kind experience where two lucky winners will sleep beneath the inky-blue waterways of Dubai Aquarium. Not only that, the high-quality furniture chain Ethan Allen is also setting up the grand abode for father and son to rest your heads… and thereby creating the ULTIMATE sleeping location, that will legit blow your socks off.
To enter: Simply tell us WHY you want to win, in the comment section of this post
That’s not all: The Daddy-son duo will enjoy an Italian dinner at Gia and a thoroughly chic Parisian breakfast at Angelina
Dubai Mall is not short of tasty restaurants, and so to ensure the winners of the exceptional prize make the most of their Dubai Mall sleepover extravaganza, you will also be invited to dine at Gia (Italian food plus Dubai Fountain views? Yes, please!) followed by breakfast at the iconic Angelina where piping hot croissants await.
Winners will also take home a Dubai Aquarium annual pass, a gift voucher from Ethan Allen (omgomgomg!) AND you’ll get to pick a souvenir to remember the moment. (To go with the million snaps you’re ’bout to take!)
What. A. Prize: You will SLEEP in one of the world’s most iconic tourist spots!
Forget sheep, count sharks instead!
The important bits
Entry for this competition ends on June 18. Enter here and use the hashtag #DubaiAquariumSleepover to win. T&Cs apply