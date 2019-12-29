Fazza And Ronaldo Were Spotted Catching Up Like Old Friends in Dubai

د . إAEDSRر . س

Cristiano Ronaldo and HH Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai both under one roof… can you even?!

Ronalda is in town for both the Global Soccer Awards and the Dubai International Sports Conference, but asides from the press conferences and training at Nad Al Sheba (where he bumped into Djokovic, no less) he was also spotted with HH Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, and they looked like old friends.

Fazza even posted an image, wishing Ronaldo the best of luck – besties!

“It was great catching up with you! @cristiano I wish you the best of luck:

Wait, are they best friends?!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by /dubai/ (@f3_vv) on

HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum awarded Ronaldo on stage at the Dubai International Sports Conference

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WAMNEWS (@wamnews) on

