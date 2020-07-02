FBI Praises Dubai For Efficiently Arresting And Extraditing Nigerian Scammer ‘Hushpuppi’
The FBI had thanked Dubai Police for capturing Hushpuppi, a Nigerian cyber scammer who had been amongst the FBI’s most-wanted list. Hushpuppi, also known as Raymond Abbas, has been handed over to the FBI in the US today, for which the FBI acknowledged the Dubai Police for their exceptional and smooth efforts in capturing the cyber scammer and his fellow gang member.
Hushpuppi and Woodberry, cyber crime partner, have been wanted for quite some time now for various reasons:
- Money-laundering
- Fraud
- Hacking websites
- Hacking accounts
- Impersonating
- Banking Frauds
- And many more
The proud moment for Dubai when the FBI….YES THE FBI just said THANKS
The operation called “Fox hunt 2” is a success!
The Dubai Police said that the incriminating documents that were sized contained an international fraud plan that was worth Dg1.6 billion. In fact, according to an official, the documents that were forged contained fraud for outside the country and along with that the Dubai Police had seized more than Fh150 million in cash and had taken away 13 luxury vehicles that accumulatively cost Dh25 million.