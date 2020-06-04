د . إAEDSRر . س

LISTEN: The Future Of Successful Business Depends On Adaptability

The current business climate has thrown a curveball at every one of us.

Previous challenges have been turned on their heads and a sustainable future relies on your adaptability.

Felice Hurst, MD at Hanson Search joined Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on career prospects, how people are adapting to virtual interviews, the challenges women face, and how Hanson Search is launching a freelance platform-called ‘The Work Crowd’ to meet the demand of the flexible working trend.

LISTEN: Dubai Works Ep 64: Felice Hurst, MD at Hanson Search, Member of Global Women PR in Middle East

The future of business relies on adaptability

The future will thrive on gig economy and adapting to change and new technologies

 

