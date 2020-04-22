3 Large Field Hospitals Are Being Rolled Out Across The UAE

3 new field hospitals are nearly up and running in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inspected 2 of the 3 hospitals, which will be a crucial support to the health sector as it works tirelessly to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The hospitals are located in Emirates Humanitarian City, Dubai Parks and Resorts and Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre.

The 29,000 sqm field hospital located at Emirates Humanitarian City in Mohammed bin Zayed City has the capacity for 1200 beds, and will be ready in the first week of May.

The 29,000 sqm field hospital in Dubai is located in Dubai Parks and Resorts will open by the end of April. It will be staffed by 200 health professionals and have the capacity for 1200 beds, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office.

Each hospital is equipped to provide the best care and treatment services

خالد بن محمد بن زايد أثناء تفقد مستشفيين ميدانيين من أصل 3 مستشفيات ميدانية عملت شركة "صحة" على إنشائها وتجهيزها في أبوظبي ودبي، لدعم القطاع الصحي بالمزيد من المرافق الطبية المتكاملة، المجهزة لتوفير أفضل خدمات الرعاية والعلاج. pic.twitter.com/VXgTXhM4RW — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 21, 2020

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed also visited the 31,000 sqm SEHA field hospital at Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre

This hospital has the capacity for 1000 beds and is managed by 150 health professionals.

LISTEN: Severe COVID-19 Patients Will Now Travel In Single Patient Shuttles

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts