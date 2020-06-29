TWO. MORE. WEEKS: UFC President Posts First Snaps Of Fight Island In Abu Dhabi

Only two more weeks until the Fight Island octagon takes centre stage on Yas Island and UFC President Dana White has been sharing teasers.

Summer in the UAE is looking UP!

We already know that four UFC fights will take place, with the main event, UFC 251 kicking off on Saturday, July 11. Organisers have set up a ‘safe space’ on Yas Island and only 2,500 essential staff, coaches and athletes are permitted access this now world-famous ‘Fight Island’.

“Fight Island baby!”