TWO. MORE. WEEKS: UFC President Posts First Snaps Of Fight Island In Abu Dhabi

Only two more weeks until the Fight Island octagon takes centre stage on Yas Island and UFC President Dana White has been sharing teasers.

Summer in the UAE is looking UP!

We already know that four UFC fights will take place, with the main event, UFC 251 kicking off on Saturday, July 11. Organisers have set up a ‘safe space’ on Yas Island and only 2,500 essential staff, coaches and athletes are permitted access this now world-famous ‘Fight Island’.

“Fight Island baby!”

Each fighter will stay on the island for three weeks to ensure they are safe and fighters, coaching teams and all personnel will all undergo COVID-19 testing

White confirmed the UAE government have been amazing partners to arrange this setup.

Here’s the fight card for July 11

  1. Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo for the Bantamweight title bout
  2. Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 for the Featherweight title bout
  3. Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns for the Welterweight title bout

A proud moment for UFC fans in the capital!

