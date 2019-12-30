Spend AED5 For One Of The Best New Year’s Eve Set Ups In Town

We kid you not.

Roll up for the AED5 entrance fee that’ll get you a view of one unreal fireworks show.

And shout out to Dubai Municipality for making it happen!

The Municipality Twitter account announced that public parks will extend opening hours at the following park until 1am:

So get yourself to Safa Park, Zabeel Park, Umm Suqeim Park and Al Quoz Pond Park to ring in the New Year!

There will be fireworks at Dubai Frame and you can have the best seat in town for just AED5