A Dubai Restaurant Is Giving Free Food To All Healthcare Workers

A movement for free food for healthcare workers is growing in Dubai and it’s BEYOND touching.

Restaurants are facing a difficult period, particularly after yesterday it was announced they must officially close as the country works to limit the spread of COVID-19 and only deliveries are allowed to remain open.

But in the last number of weeks, we’ve seen a number of restaurants open their hearts to the MVPS’s; the healthcare workers putting their lives at risk every day and offer them free food.

Cove Beach, which has just closed due to restrictions, was offering a free meal to Dubai Police firefighters and healthcare workers and Bhaijaans Biryani in Al Rigga will continue to offer meals (pick-up only) for healthcare workers. Amazing.