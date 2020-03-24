د . إAEDSRر . س

A Dubai Restaurant Is Giving Free Food To All Healthcare Workers

A movement for free food for healthcare workers is growing in Dubai and it’s BEYOND touching.

Restaurants are facing a difficult period, particularly after yesterday it was announced they must officially close as the country works to limit the spread of COVID-19  and only deliveries are allowed to remain open.

But in the last number of weeks, we’ve seen a number of restaurants open their hearts to the MVPS’s; the healthcare workers putting their lives at risk every day and offer them free food.

Cove Beach, which has just closed due to restrictions, was offering a free meal to Dubai Police firefighters and healthcare workers and Bhaijaans Biryani in Al Rigga will continue to offer meals (pick-up only) for healthcare workers. Amazing.

Bhaijaans Biryani a Pakistani restaurant announced on Monday they’re giving free meals to healthcare workers

(Dine in is closed, so it’s pick-up only)

The Pakistani restaurant makes a famously good biryani

And it’s amazing to see a small business give a shout out to the MVPS of this time

