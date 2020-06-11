Film Company Distributes “I Am Not Your Negro” Free To The UAE

A local cinema is screening ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ for free for two nights, or you can stream it for free from home this week.

The movie, which is novelist James Balwin’s personal account of the lives and assassinations of his three friends and famous activists Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr., tackles the history of racial inequality in the United States.

Brought to the UAE by Front Row Films, in partnership with On Demand platforms, including beIN, OSN, Etisalat’s E-Life, Du, Vodafone, Ooredoo and Omantel, and you can stream it free from today, June 11 until June 17. Alternatively, Cinema Akil in Al Serkal will also host free screenings on June 12 and 13 at 4pm, more details here.

Front Row is showing its support to Black Lives Matter

The support comes at a time when all over the world, people have rallied to support #BlackLivesMatter, a movement which campaigns against violence and racism towards black people. The solidarity is in response to the brutal and public killing of George Floyd, which ignited the collective global drive to end racism.