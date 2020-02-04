A Friends Quiz Is Coming To Dubai And FINALLY Your Friends-Facts Can Shine!
If Friends on Netflix is constantly on your ‘continue watching for _____’…. then this post is for you.
That’s right, all those DAYS/WEEKS/MONTHS/YEARS you devoted to the US sitcom have not been for nothing, friends! And soon, you’ll have your time to shine.
Grab your smarty-pants besties, and book your table now.
Could you BE any more excited?!
When you sum up how much of your life you’ve actually spent watching Friends
The quiz is going to be at Publique in the Souk Madinat and you’ve got two weeks to prep up
View this post on Instagram
How you doin’? WE WERE ON A BREAK, but Oh…my…Gawd…we’re bringing our quiz nights back this month from Wednesday 19th February from 8 pm – 10 pm. Bring your “lobsters” and let’s play some “bamboozled” to see who is the ultimate fan from your favourite 90’s show! AED 150 for 2 hours of unlimited drinks and bites from our selected menu from 8 pm – 10 pm. “Isn’t that just kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic?” Contact our team on 04 430 8550 or e-mail info@publique.ae.
The Friends quiz is at Publique on Wednesday, February 29
When? 8-10pm
How much?AED150 for two hours unlimited drinks and bites from a selected menu
Book it in: 04 430 8550 or e-mail info@publique.ae.
To prep (and procrastinate your day away) we bring you this
The 15 fifteen best moments. (Agree, or nah? Let us know in the comments!)