A Friends Quiz Is Coming To Dubai And FINALLY Your Friends-Facts Can Shine!

If Friends on Netflix is constantly on your ‘continue watching for _____’…. then this post is for you.

That’s right, all those DAYS/WEEKS/MONTHS/YEARS you devoted to the US sitcom have not been for nothing, friends!  And soon, you’ll have your time to shine.

Grab your smarty-pants besties, and book your table now.

Could you BE any more excited?!

When you sum up how much of your life you’ve actually spent watching Friends

The quiz is going to be at Publique in the Souk Madinat and you’ve got two weeks to prep up

The Friends quiz is at Publique on Wednesday, February 29

When?  8-10pm

How much?AED150 for two hours unlimited drinks and bites from a selected menu

Book it in: 04 430 8550 or e-mail info@publique.ae.

To prep (and procrastinate your day away) we bring you this

The 15 fifteen best moments. (Agree, or nah? Let us know in the comments!)

