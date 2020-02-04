A Friends Quiz Is Coming To Dubai And FINALLY Your Friends-Facts Can Shine!

If Friends on Netflix is constantly on your ‘continue watching for _____’…. then this post is for you.

That’s right, all those DAYS/WEEKS/MONTHS/YEARS you devoted to the US sitcom have not been for nothing, friends! And soon, you’ll have your time to shine.

Grab your smarty-pants besties, and book your table now.

Could you BE any more excited?!

When you sum up how much of your life you’ve actually spent watching Friends