Gulf News Call On The Government For Media Support Highlighting The Importance Of Credible News

Gulf News Call On The Government For Support Highlighting The Importance On Credible News.
A business editorial by Gulf News highlights how essential traditional media is, particularly during these times. Like so many other industries, media is not exempt from a downturn in the economy, the majority will be facing dire financial straits, and need support.
“It is almost incumbent upon the government to step in to support independent journalism”
“That’s why it is almost incumbent upon the government to step in to support independent journalism and subsidise the newsprint cost – similar to other sectors like education, banks, etc. This step is necessary for the health and well-being of the nation.” Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Executive Director – Publishing and Editor-in-Chief of ‘Gulf News
Local news is a crucial lifeline, as much as public transport or education
With fake news rampant, (since when did WhatsApp groups become a key source for information?) local news plays a major role in delivering accurate information to the public, providing reassurance to the local community, and fighting falsehoods that are as viral as the virus itself.
But in these unprecedented times, some businesses will flourish, while many will collapse.
Emirates grounded the majority of its fleet (a day I never thought I’d live to see) as it struggled to fill planes and Dubai has offered its support. A key pillar of the Dubai and wider UAE economy, it’s only natural Dubai is keen to see it’s journey continue.
Small/medium businesses have a long road ahead and the UAE is committed to supporting SMEs too. But what of local news? Businesses too, for sure but with readership and community at its beating heart. 7 Days, a paper with an active community following shut down in 2017 and Lovin Dubai acquired its social profiles. To this day, people still talk about the loss on Twitter. No one wants to see that happen again.
A number of international publications, who use paywalls for access to content, made COVID-19 news free for all
We’re living in extraordinary times. A billion people are on lockdown, and the news is their only accurate source of information.
Sensing the demand, and the urgency for trusted information, international publications like the New York Times could have continued to charge, they would have gained subscribers and upped revenue in a difficult time, but they knuckled down on the core of journalism ethics; fairness and integrity.
Subscribers won’t have doubled but they can sleep easy knowing they are doing their part in reporting the stories that need to be heard, the information is available free for all who wish to access it.
The media will continue to work tirelessly to cover COVID-19. But as revenue dips across all industries, Lovin Dubai supports Gulf News calls for government assistance for local media
