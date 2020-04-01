Gulf News Call On The Government For Media Support Highlighting The Importance Of Credible News

Following recent reports that the state will offer support to banks, airlines and SMEs, Gulf News has called on the state for support for local media.

A business editorial by Gulf News highlights how essential traditional media is, particularly during these times. Like so many other industries, media is not exempt from a downturn in the economy, the majority will be facing dire financial straits, and need support.

“It is almost incumbent upon the government to step in to support independent journalism”

“That’s why it is almost incumbent upon the government to step in to support independent journalism and subsidise the newsprint cost – similar to other sectors like education, banks, etc. This step is necessary for the health and well-being of the nation.” Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Executive Director – Publishing and Editor-in-Chief of ‘Gulf News

Local news is a crucial lifeline, as much as public transport or education

With fake news rampant, (since when did WhatsApp groups become a key source for information?) local news plays a major role in delivering accurate information to the public, providing reassurance to the local community, and fighting falsehoods that are as viral as the virus itself.

But in these unprecedented times, some businesses will flourish, while many will collapse.

Emirates grounded the majority of its fleet (a day I never thought I’d live to see) as it struggled to fill planes and Dubai has offered its support. A key pillar of the Dubai and wider UAE economy, it’s only natural Dubai is keen to see it’s journey continue.

Small/medium businesses have a long road ahead and the UAE is committed to supporting SMEs too. But what of local news? Businesses too, for sure but with readership and community at its beating heart. 7 Days, a paper with an active community following shut down in 2017 and Lovin Dubai acquired its social profiles. To this day, people still talk about the loss on Twitter. No one wants to see that happen again.