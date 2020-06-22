A Dubai Resident Has Written A Powerful Book About Modesty As A Global Fashion Movement
“The reason we’re talking about modest fashion today is because of these modest fashion bloggers who catapulted this niche underground trend into this mainstream movement”.
Hafsa Lodi is a journalist and author of Modesty: A Fashion Paradox and her book is an investigation into the global rise of modest fashion. A style we’re very much used to in Dubai, however in the last decade brands worldwide have latched on, for better or for worse. In this episode of The Lovin Show, Hafsa discusses the broad definition of modest fashion, modest fashion as a movement, why some influencers have made a bigger impact than others and which brands are actually getting it right.
Watch The Lovin Show with Hafsa Lodi here
The Lovin Show Hafsa Lodi
