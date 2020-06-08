Don’t Leave Hand Sanitisers In Your Car – They Could Catch Fire

A word of warning from Abu Dhabi Police as we head into the hot summer months.

Leaving your gloves and hand sanitisers in your car is a threat to your safety. BOTH are flammable and if left under direct sunlight, or in extreme heat, they could catch fire.

For sanitisers, as we’re all using them so regularly to combat COVID-19, it’s worth heeding the following advice: Whether ar homes or in restaurants, stay away from flames directly after using sanitisers, they are flammable and may endanger your safety. Also, remind kids of the dangers and educate them about the risks.

Police warn residents about the dangers of hand sanitisers and gloves

Perfumes and lighters are a similar danger, so don’t leave them in your car either

Main image via: Pikist

LISTEN: The Lovin Daily: COVID-19 Guidelines Should Be Taken Seriously Or Else You Could Face Fines Up To AED 50k

