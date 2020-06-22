The Ins And Outs Of Healthy Meal Delivery Options In Dubai

Every city does food delivery, but not many match up to Dubai when it comes to healthy meal options, delivered right to your door. And once you jump on the bandwagon of ordering, you’ll be hooked. ‘Cus prepping delicious, healthy meals is ingredient heavy and time-consuming and whether you want one simple healthy meal delivered to your door, or you’re interested in a monthly meal plan, in Dubai, you’ve got HEAPS of options. Introducing Kcal Extra and Kcal Life. Scroll for discounts and how to get free

meals. Depending on your goals and lifestyle, from daily orders to meal plans and meal prep: Here’s what you need to know

Flip the switch: And order your favourite dishes every day, only healthier Born in the UAE 10 years ago, Kcal has day-to-day delivery options, where you can get your favourite meals (burgers, wraps, quesadillas, bowls, salads, delish desserts… the lot!) delivered to your door. The menu is fine-tuned, the range is huge and the best part? It’s ALLLLLL healthy. Plus, there’s FREE delivery for the rest of June from Kcal restos on kcallife and you get FREE Immune Booster Shots with all orders right now as part of the community movement #inthistogether

Monthly meal plans for every diet Before you jump headfirst into a monthly meal plan, find the diet to suit your body’s needs. We’re all different! Have a chat with a nutritionist (optional) on Kcal Extra before you begin. Then, choose your plan. With tons of weight loss meal plan options, including Gluten-Free, New Mums, Diabetic, Vegetarian, as well as plans for athletes and wellness and the new plan specially created by Chef Hala packed with Mediterranean and Levantine flavours… gang’s all here! Get 20% off your online order at Kcal Life AND a free week with Kcal Extra when you purchase a month’s meal plan. For both offers, use code: LOVINKCAL

Safety measures at all Kcal divisions have been ramped up to meet highest hygiene standards