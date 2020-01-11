Heavy Rainfall Has Caused Some Of Dubai Roads To Close Down

د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai peeps are highly suggested to avoid going out because the heavy rainfall throughout UAE last night has caused some roads to flood and close down.

Motorists are also advised to be very careful on the road since there has been major water flooding on certain roads.

 

Roads that are closed down because of the unstable weather in the region

Dubai Parks Bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road is closed down and traffic is redirected to Zayed Bin Hamdan and Emirates Roads, according to a tweet by Dubai Police.

Motorists are suggested to be careful because the rain has caused water pools on certain roads that can easily cause accidents.

Furthermore, there is major water flooding on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

RTA has also advised drivers to be extra cautious on the roads during the rain

Be sure to keep up with the roads status before heading out

